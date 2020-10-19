Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Shows Off More Footage in New Trailer

The announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was quite a surprise and since then a few trailers have been released with such enticing footage. Fans are clamoring for more as this game is the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with Warriors style gameplay. Today, another trailer was released with more to sift through.

We get a look at Link taking on Bokoblins using different weapons and wearing various outfits. We see Koroks making an appearance as they are once again hidden throughout and Hestu interacting with Zelda, which means locating seeds will probably serve the same function of increasing inventory. Mipha, Revali, Impa and Zelda show off some moves. And the video ends with a few heroes leaping off a tower and gliding over the land, leading us to believe there could be aerial maneuvers or levels included.

Age of Calamity released on November 20 giving us just one more month of waiting but hopefully another trailer before that! Check out the latest trailer below.