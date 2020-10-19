ROCCAT, Shellback Tech Team Up for Accessible PC Gaming Battle Stations

Turtle Beach’s Germany-based PC hardware brand ROCCAT has joined forces with gaming nonprofit Shellback Tech to provide accessories for their individually-customized builds for disabled veterans and first responders. ROCCAT’s contribution to these PC “Battle Stations” will include their new Elo-series headsets, Vulcan Keyboards and Burst mice. Of the effort, Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach, said “gaming has the ability to help people recover more quickly from injuries sustained during service, so we’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Travis and Brittani. They are doing great work and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Travis Peacock and his wife, Brittani, started Shellback Tech in response to disabling injuries Travis sustained from his deployment in Iraq — since 2018, they have worked with many individuals and their loved ones to ascertain their specific needs, providing them with custom PC builds, desks, monitors, chairs and peripherals that meet those needs. Travis and Brittani expect that, by the end of 2020, they will have completed 60 such builds, with many of the primary peripherals for this year’s remaining builds being supplied by ROCCAT.

Travis is quoted as saying, “Being able to meaningfully impact the lives of other fellow service members in a positive way by designing and building gaming PCs that help them, both in recovery and doing the work in their new careers, is enormously fulfilling. It is a genuine pleasure to be working with Turtle beach and ROCCAT to make an even greater impact.”

Those interested in learning more about Shellback Tech’s efforts can go here to find links out to build galleries, interviews, their YouTube channel and more.