XIII Remake’s Weapon Lineup Showcased in New Video

The original XIII was an early-’00s sleeper hit. Its unique cel shaded art style stood out from the rest of the FPS market at the time – or even now. The remake of XIII is almost here and Microids is showing off the game’s impressive array of weapons and tactics ahead of its release. The remake features cel shading blended in with more traditional 3D art and features a healthy roster of weapons – including a 44 Magnum, an M16, and a bazooka for longer-range attacks – while less noisy options are available in the form of hunting knives, a silenced 9mm, a crossbow and of course, a harpoon gun.

You can’t really go wrong with a harpoon gun in XIII’s day-to-day travels as you unreal the mystery of your own life. XIII launches on November 10 for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One – with a Switch release coming in 2021. The original game was a tremendous breath of fresh air in its time and it will be interesting to see how well the remake handles everything that made it great. We’ll be keeping a close eye on its release as time goes on.