Zombies, Billy the Puppet, Leatherface Haunt Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone

Infinity Ward and Activision today fully revealed the Halloween event for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Haunting of Verdansk kicks off October 20 and runs through November 3. During that time, Modern Warfare and Warzone players can log in to experience some frightful treats.

Up front, players will notice two iconic faces of horror are joining the fray. Players can purchase Billy the Puppet from Saw and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre skins for Morte and Velikan, respectively. There are also additional Halloween themed skins for other operators, though they aren’t based on pre-established characters.

Those looking for a spooky place to play, look no further than Warzone where players can now jump into a nighttime version of Verdansk map. Not only does the added darkness enhance the tension, but there are plenty of frights to uncover. You might find a ventriloquist doll on TVs, a poltergeist wandering the Farmland, or even a ghost train filled with lost souls.

Too spooky? Well, you can still earn Halloween rewards while playing on the day map. Throughout the event, players can open special Trick or Treat Supply Boxes littered throughout Verdansk. These contain a bunch of special items, including blueprints, watches, charms, and more. Collecting all 16 individual rewards unlocks the ‘Pumpkin Smasher’ blueprint.

However, the big new mode is Zombie Royale, which pits players against the undead. Instead of going to the Gulag, dead players return as Zombies with increased speed, improved jumps, deadly melee attacks, and thermal vision. However, players can return from the dead by collecting syringes dropped after a player is killed. The last squad standing with a living Operator wins.

Unfortunately, the Halloween festivities aren’t as prevalent in multiplayer, though there are some. In every mode, player’s heads now turn into a jack-o-lantern after getting three kills in a single life. That head turns into a flaming jack-o-lantern after ten consecutive kills. There are also some cosmetic changes in specific game modes, like skulls instead of dog tags in Kill Confirmed and scarecrows instead of flags in Domination. Sadly, it does not appear that you can earn the 16 Halloween items by playing multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.