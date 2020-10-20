Atari Mini PONG Jr. Machine Hits Home for Holiday 2020

Atari and UNIS are partnering up with Arcade1Up to create a small PONG-inspired device. The Atari Mini PONG Jr. will feature a new level of immersion with its unique form factor. The Atari Mini PONG Jr. launches online this holiday and will be distributed by Arcade1Up in North America and UNIS in China and Asia. It will feature a 7.9 inch LCD panel and a joystick on each side for more accurate two-player fun. There will be 10 difficulty levels and its USB-powered design allows for portable use anywhere you are. We’ll keep an eye on its release as it draws closer.