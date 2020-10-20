Evergate Will Be Available at Launch for Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is almost here, and today PQube announced that Evergate will be there on Day One. Evergate has been available on PC and Nintendo Switch since September, but it has not yet made to any of Microsoft’s systems, meaning that the game will be a brand new title for Xbox-based gamers. This newest version won’t have more content than the other version, but PQube says that it will be optimized to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X. This means Xbox fans will get to enjoy the game at 4K resolution and sixty FPS. See the new version of the game in action below, be sure to check out our previous coverage for a better idea of what Evergate is all about.

Evergate is available now on PC and Switch. It launches for Xbox Series X on November 10.