Familiar Faces Return in Latest Destiny 2: Beyond Light Story Trailer

Bungie today dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light focusing on the story.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light takes players to Europa where they’ll get their first tase of Darkness. Along the way, players will interact with new and old faces as they seek to discover what the Darkness wants.

Longtime missing characters like the Exo Stranger and Variks make their first appearance in years. New character Eramis takes up the mantle of main antagonist as she seeks to harness the Darkness to return her people to glory. Eris Morn is drawn to Europa for knowledge of Stasis. Finally, the Drifter brings his smooth talking skills to the table.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions launch December 8.