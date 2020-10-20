New DIRT 5 Xbox Series X Gameplay Trailer Released

Codemasters has released a new trailer for its rally racer DIRT 5. This trailer showcases the visuals on the Xbox Series X with the capability of running at 120 FPS. With the Smart Delivery option, players who pick up DIRT 5 on Xbox One will receive the free upgrade for Xbox Series X. The same goes for choosing the PlayStation option. DIRT 5 will release on November 6, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, followed by PlayStation 5 later this year. DIRT 5 will be a launch title on Xbox Series S/X, coming November 10, 2020. A Google Stadia version will release in early 2021. You can check out the trailer below.

“It’s hard to believe that in less than a month, DIRT 5 will make its mark on the next generation of consoles,” said Robert Karp, DIRT 5 Development Director. “The studio has done an incredible job, and we can’t wait for players to join us in the lobbies. With a Career mode featuring the voice acting talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North, Playgrounds, Arcade and split-screen and multiplayer options, there is so much variety, and DIRT 5 offers something for every type of racing fan.”