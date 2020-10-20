New Halloween-Themed Attire Coming to PGA Tour 2K21

With Halloween right around the corner, 2K is implementing some green scares for PGA Tour 2K21. Today, the team at 2K and HB Studios announced some wild and wacky new clothing and gear coming to the game. The new customization items include a Halloween-themed pumpkin helmet, oversized hats and shutter shades. Players can also expect some outlandish gear including an assortment of unorthodox new putters shaped like a banana, taco, hot dog and fish. The update is available now for all platforms besides the Nintendo Switch. The update will launch on October 30 for Switch players. You can check out our review of the game here.