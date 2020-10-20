Rainbow Six: Siege Deploys onto Xbox Game Pass this Week

Rainbow Six: Siege has undergone quite the positive transformation since it first launched to a mostly dismal reception, including our own review, but the strategic shooter continues to receive new operators and maps and has surpassed sixty million players in just under five years.

As the game looks to continue to remain relevant with the next generation of consoles approaching, Ubisoft’s flagship shooter is taking its next big step later this week. On October 22, Rainbow Six: Siege will join the ever-growing library of Game Pass on Xbox One with Android cloud play compatibility, with no word at this time on whether the title may eventually be available for Game Pass subscribers on PC.

Rainbow Six: Siege is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.