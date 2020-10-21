Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Post-Launch Plan Announced

Ubisoft has broken down their roadmap, through 2021, for post-launch plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, detailing a season pass that will bring players two narratively-driven gameplay expansions, one exclusive quest, and free seasonal content that will open up new game modes, services and settlement buildings, along with in-game events like traditional Viking festivals.

Additionally, a new Discovery Tour mode was announced for sometime in 2021. Pushed as an educational mode, this update will allow players to explore the open world of the game without conflict, letting them focus on the environment, rather than maintaining constant vigil in the face of danger.

Expansions to the game promise to be accessible early in the structure of the main game, with each season lasting 3 months. Season 1 will be debut December 2020, following the game’s November 10 release.

Players who purchase the Gold, Ultimate or Collector Editions of the game will receive the Season Pass, which is also available on its own at $39.99. The upcoming quest and expansions detailed at press time were as follows:

The Legend of Beowulf Quest: This quest, available on day one, will give players a front row seat to the ancient story of Beowulf, also known as the first great epic, and promises to reveal the truth behind the Legend of Beowulf.

Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): This expansion takes players to Ireland, where they will track and investigate members of the druidic cult – the pagan ritualists once suspected to have been responsible for the construction of the Millenia-old Stonehenge. In this expansion, you will curry the favor of Gaelic kings as you work to break down the truth about the enigmatic Druids.

Expansion 2 – Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): Based on the culmination of the Vikings’ ambitious attempted conquest of the Frankish Empire, beginning in 799 BCE, the Siege of Paris sees players infiltrating a Paris wracked by war, uncovering enemy secrets, and crafting alliances in order to safeguard the future of the clan.

Seasonal content was also broken down, with the December 2020 release of Season 1 opening up a new settlement area, allowing players to further grow and evolve their settlement. This will also bring the Yule Festival, a River Raids game mode, and Ranks for Jomsviking, an update to the Jomsviking feature that lets players’ Jomsviking earn XP and rank up, making the character more valuable when being recruited by other players. Other skills and abilities, gear and more will be made available with this first seasonal update. Season 2, expected March 2021, will bring more such updates.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch November 10 for PC (via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store and Ubisoft’s UPLAY+ subscription service), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. Subsequently, it will drop on PlayStation 5 when it releases on November 12, and finally, it will come out for Amazon Luna when the Ubisoft Channel becomes available there. Lastly, it was confirmed that players who purchase the game for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to their respective next-gen versions for free.

Check out the Post Launch and Season Pass Trailer below: