AtGames Legends Gamer Pro Now Available

AtGames has crafted a lot of mini consoles over the years and now they’re trying their hand at bringing a full-on arcade experience to the home with a plug and play joystick, button, and trackball setup. The Gamer Pro offers up 150 licensed games and a unique library of games from Data East, Disney, Jaleco, TAITO, and the Tetris Company with early ’80s classics like Bubble Bobble, and Space Invaders playable alongside tons of others.

Some rarely-seen gems like Gargyles on the Genesis, Qix – which should play like a dream with the trackball, Sly Spy, the entire Super Stars Wars trilogy, Tetris, Tetris Plus, Tetris Plus 2, Top Racer 1, 2 and 3 (formerly Top Gear), and the classic Zombies Ate My Neighbors will get another chance at life. It has support for TVs, monitors, projectors, and vertical displays and uses the ArcadeNet and BYOG (Bring Your Own Game) services to keep things fresh. You can pick up the Gamer Pro now at Sams Club, Gamestop, and WalMart for $230. There’s a lot of variety offered up here and little chance of ever getting bored with it.