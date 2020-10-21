Borderlands 3 – Designer’s Cut Adds New Skill Trees for Amara and FL4K

Last week Gearbox revealed the next season of DLC for Borderlands 3. Comprising the game’s second season of content are the Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut add-ons, and today fans got some exciting information about the Designer’s Cut. Part of this next add-on for Borderlands 3 includes new skill trees for Amara and FL4K. The new Action Skill for these trees will likely be reason enough for many players to check them out, but the new passive abilities are probably worth looking into too.

Amara’s new “Phaseflare” Action Skill summons destructive elemental orb which both damages enemies and knocks them out of her way. Her new “Enlightened” skill tree grants Amara the ability to freeze her enemies, slow them down and make them more vulnerable to elemental damage.

Meanwhile, FL4K is getting the “Gravity Snare” Action skill, which lays down a field of unstable gravity. This skill acts like an environmental hazard for enemies, interrupting their attacks and whittling them down with fall damage. It’s home, the “Trapper” skill tree grants improved shields and more opportunities for critical hits.

Borderlands 3 was already pretty good on release, and it looks like Gearbox is still committed to making it better. The game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.