Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Coming to Switch

If you missed out on Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ on the PS4/Vita, you’ll soon have a chance to play! Aksys Games revealed it is coming to Switch with a special edition.

The Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Limited Edition is not the same as was released on PS4/Vita. That one incldued bromide cards and keychains. The Switch edition, on the other hand, comes with five pins and one acrylic keychain.

You’ll be able to pick it up in early 2021. Both the Limited Edition and a standard edition will be available.