Latest Courtside Report for NBA 2K21 Concludes Next Gen Details

Defense

● New switching logic update: Both on-ball and off-ball screen logic has been rewritten and the

auto-switching logic was refined to reduce bad switching instances. So expect to see fewer cases

of the AI calling for a switch without a screen and leaving a player open.

● Adaptive Coaching Engine (ACE) now has the ability to recognize and adapt to different types of

off-ball actions including: Flare screens, Down screens, Back screens, and Handoffs.

● Improved logic for CPU defenders to get in position to take charges.

● Several improvements to transition defense.

● Overhauled the Hedge defensive system for better screen positioning and angle targeting.

● The player can now call for help defense by holding L1/LB instead of just calling for a double

team. This is a great mechanic that you can use when guarding the ball; instead of hoping the AI

selects the right time to send help, it’s now under your control with a simple press and hold of the

button.

● Improved logic for defenders in avoiding each other when moving around obstacles. This works

hand – in -hand with the off- ball movement changes I detailed in last week’s blog.

Offense

● Next-Gen Game Planning: This is a great new feature that allows players and AI to have more

specific game plans for their teams. In the past, you could choose to run pick & rolls with LeBron,

but the new system allows the AI to target a team’s best players. So for the Lakers, not only will

they run pick & rolls, but you can have them run exclusively with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

There’s a new game plan option in the pause menu. Here, players can select between 8 pre-

selected game plans that they can access in game through the On-The-Fly-Coaching panel

(OTFC). Each game plan has default options already set up for them, so the player can pick a

single option and have all the important details for that game plan ready to go. Here are two

examples of game plans you can choose:

○ Play Through Star: This game plan will have ACE automatically select the best scorer on

the team and only run scoring actions for them, both via plays and freelance actions. It

also sets the tempo and rebounding choices automatically to accommodate your star’s

playing style.

○ Pound the Ball Inside: ACE auto selects the best post scorer on the team and will

exclusively run post scoring actions and plays for them.

●Double team counter intelligence: You’llsee the AI using less movement and create more

spacing for shooters spotting up behind the three point line to punish excessive double teaming.

● End of game logic: Improved the AI’s ability to time plays with the sho t clock for buzzer beater

situations.

● Starters and Bench Favorite Plays: This year we expanded the favorite plays to allow players to

set up one group of plays for their starting unit and another group of plays for the bench units.

● Moved player-specific plays and player-specific ball screens back to the L1/LB button. This was

something many people were requesting so they could get quick access to icon pick control

again. Favorite plays are now mapped to the DPAD.

● Play and freelance flow: As we have done every year, the play and freelance offensive flow has

been greatly improved moving to next-gen. There are several actions that we just had a hard time

getting to run smoothly in past 2K games, but thanks to the logic upgrades and vastly improved

motion engine, everything flows extremely well in NBA 2K21 for next- gen.

● Fixed AI players accidentally positioning themselves out of bounds.

● New pick & roll spacing: New spacing code gives some of our pick & roll and isolation sets that

extra adjustment on dribble pene tration. It’s much more solid now but expect continued

expansion on this module as the year goes along with our in-season play and AI updates.