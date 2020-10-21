Survival Horror Adventure Clea Arrives on Switch in Time for Halloween

Looking for something creepy to play on your Switch? Clea will provide exactly what you’re looking for. Originally released on Steam last year, it’s now being ported to Nintendo’s handheld.

Unlike most horror titles, it actually doesn’t include jump scares. Instead, the scare-factor comes from the terrifying atmosphere and enemies. Clea is a 2D adventure where players must solve puzzles to escape a deadly mansion.

Clea launches on Switch on October 30. It will cost $14.99. If you can’t wait, you can pick it up on Steam right now for $10.99.