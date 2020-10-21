Ubisoft Connect Launches Next Week with Cross-Play, Cross-Save Support

Ubisoft has often found unique ways to reward its more dedicated fans, with services like Uplay and Ubisoft Club that offered plenty of digital goodies for players who signed up.

Next week, Ubisoft will be combining these two services and replacing them with Ubisoft Connect, which adds some useful features to the publisher’s upcoming titles ahead of the start of the next generation of consoles. Launching along with Watch Dogs: Legion on October 29, Ubisoft Connect will continue to reward players with in-game bonuses via XP that carries over from the previous services, but will also incorporate full cross-play and cross-save support, allowing players to keep their progress and play with others regardless of the platforms they have access to. In addition to future Ubisoft games, Ubisoft Connect will also be incorporated into Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, For Honor, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Hyper Scape, Steep, Rainbow Six Siege and The Division 2.

