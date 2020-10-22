Brock Lesnar Now Available in EA UFC 4

EA UFC 4 is the best-playing entry yet in EA’s generation-defining MMA series – and now it’s about to turn October into Brocktober with the return of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar to the virtual fray. The former NCAA heavyweight champion joined WWE’s main roster in 2002 and had a strong main event run until leaving the promotion after two years. In that time, he became enough of a star to be in demand in Japan – where he wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling and won their highest prize, the IWGP Heavyweight Title before losing it to former Olympic gold medalist and former multiple-time WWE Champion Kurt Angle. That was his last match in pro wrestling for quite a while, as his UFC career led him to the heights of the heavyweight crown before retiring after a loss to Aleister Overeem in 2011.

This led to him returning to WWE for a run from 2012 until this past spring, where he lost his WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since then, his merchandising agreement with WWE has ended – with his final probable game appearance for the time being WWE Battlegrounds and now he’s back in EA’s UFC games after being absent since EA UFC 1, where his likeness wasn’t exactly captured well. It looks like Brock was newly-scanned for this appearance, as he’s got more signs of his current age and it doesn’t look like an approximation of him as it did before. EA UFC 4 is now free to enjoy from October 22-25 with Brock as part of a new content drop – you can play it on both the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 consoles now.