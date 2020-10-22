Check Out Fourteen Minutes of Scorn Gameplay on Xbox Series X

Eager horror fans have been tracking the first-person adventure Scorn since its Kickstarter back in 2014, with its most recent trailer debuting at an Xbox Series X showcase back in May.

Now, the debut title from Ebb Software has returned with an extended look at its unnerving and memorable world with fourteen minutes of gameplay running on an Xbox Series X, which can be seen below. In addition to plenty of disturbing imagery, the gameplay also features some new looks at the combat and bizarre weapons that the game has to offer, as well as some hints to the overarching story.

Scorn is set to launch next year on Xbox Series X/S and PC.