Devolver Digital Acquires Serious Sam Developer Croteam

When you think notable publishers making the news for an acquisition of a studio or developer, you might initially have a name like THQ Nordic, or as of late, something like Microsoft making a splash. Devolver Digital more than likely fall way low on that figurative list, but it looks like the publisher behind some of the past decade’s most beloved, inventive and generally high-quality independant releases, will now have a studio under its belt on top. Devolver yesterday announcing that it had acquired Croatia-based studio Croteam.

“Devolver has acquired Croteam…or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver…who could really know at this point in the relationship.” The publisher writes, albeit in the team’s usual witty motif. “What’s certain is that our future together is ultra exciting with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and original IP from Croteam and the Croteam Incubator studios.” While Croteam may perhaps be best known for the Serious Sam series, the team has stepped outside the frame of shooters with such games like 2014’s entertaining puzzler, The Talos Principle. And as just mentioned, the team has already confirmed that a sequel is most certainly in the works. The studio’s latest outing, Serious Sam 4, was released last September for PC & Stadia, with versions for both PS4 & Xbox One planned for some point next year.