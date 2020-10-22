Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light Being Localized for the First Time Ever

While most Fire Emblem fans in the west know the first entry we ever got was on the GBA, its start was on the original NES back in 1990. Now those who have never gotten the chance to try it will finally be able to this December. For a limited time, the original Fire Emblem title will be released on the Switch for $5.99. For those worried it might be too difficult or slow that’s covered too as this version adds rewind, save states and even an ability to speed up gameplay. The unfortunate part is this release will only be available until March 31 of next year, so those who want to get it will need to grab it before then. In addition to the regular digital version, there will also be a special anniversary edition that comes with a replica cartridge, box, art book and a variety of other little goodies.

Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light releases digitally on December 4. Check out the reveal trailer below: