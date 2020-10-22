First MXGP 2020 Gameplay Revealed by Milestone

Today, Milestone has revealed the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming MXGP 2020. The videos showcases rider Tony Cairoli and his KTM go from sixth to first in the race in Britain. The game will include the current MXGP 2020 season complete with 68 riders including the MX2 grouping. All 19 circuits will be accounted for along with a career mode and the track editor. The Playground will also return with the ability to race with up three other players. Dedicated servers and a Director Mode will also be added that have been seen in Milestone’s other titles. MXGP 2020 will be available on both PlayStation 4 and 5 along with Xbox One and PC on December 10. Check out the video below.