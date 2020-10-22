Ghostrunner Coming to Next-Gen Consoles in 2021

Developer One More Level’s cyberpunk-themed slasher Ghostrunner, releases in just a few days. But for those thinking about getting the game on consoles — or at least on either PS4 or Xbox One — there may be a little bit more of an incentive for those tempted. It’s been confirmed that the game will also be coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X at some point next year. Just like so many other games with a next-gen iteration either coming or confirmed to be in the works, players will also be able to upgrade to their respective next-gen equivalents, for free.

Interestingly though, in the case of Microsoft’s upcoming console — or more specifically, its two consoles — the accompanying press release, only states a version for Xbox Series X, with a Series S version not listed at all. No details were given as to how the game will run or perform on either Sony or Microsoft’s new machines, with promises of new information to come in the near future. Ghostrunner will release across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC, on October 27.