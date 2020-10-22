Halloween Returns to For Honor in ‘Monsters of the Otherworld’

The spookiest time of the year has fallen upon the warriors of For Honor. From October 22 to November 12, the “Monsters of the Otherworld” event is filling For Honor with all manner of angry horrors hungry for combat. For the first two weeks of the event, players will be able to partake in a spookified Endless March. The modes normal minions have been replaced with by an army of skeletons bent on taking at least one warrior back with them into death.

During “Monsters of the Otherworld’s” third week, November 5 to November 12, the altered Endless March will be replaced with “Spooky Slashers.” In this special mode, players capture control points to gain stat boosts in order to eliminate the powerful demons skulking around in the map’s dark corners. By playing in either of these modes, For Honor fans can win both this year’s and previous years’ Halloween-themed weapons and ornaments. It’ll probably take a fair amount of grinding to get it all, so hopefully these game modes are enjoyable enough to keep players interested for the next several weeks

For Honor is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game has changed a bit over the years, but be sure to check out our review for the basics of what For Honor is all about.