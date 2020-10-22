Hunt Some Prey as Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today dropped the gameplay trailer for Rambo.

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting another classic action hero in the form of Rambo. He joins Mileena and Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2, bringing his signature style to the game. Even better, original actior Sylvester Stallone reprises the role, lending his voice and likeness to the character.

John J. Rambo, a former Special Forces soldier, features a moveset based on his film counterpart. His wields his trusty survival knife into battles for up close encounters, and falls back to his compound bow for long range battles. A grappler, Rambo mixes vicious up close attacks with traps to keep opponents on their toes. In one moment, his enemies may thing they’re the predators, only to become prey the next.

Rambo joins the roster on November 17 alongside Mileena and Rain. He’ll have skins based on the ‘First Blood,’ ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II,’ and ‘Rambo III’ films.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 launch November 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.