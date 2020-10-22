Safe in Our World Anniversary Bundle Hits Fanatical

Fanatical has launched a new bundle focusing on the one year anniversary of the Safe in Our World charity. All the money made from the bundle goes to charity, and it’s a great value from a gaming perspective. For only $5, you get GRIS, Avicii Invector, RIME, The Town of Light, Dear Esther, Fractured Minds, and Meadow. Every game here offers some way to relax or engage your mind, with some going for more relaxation – like RIME and GRIS and others trying to engage it all times – like Avicii Invector.