Shin Megami Tensei’s Black Frost has Nendoroid for Pre-Order

RPG fans can start expanding their gaming memorabilia collections with a new Nendoroid up for pre-order. Black Frost from the Shin Megami Tensei series gets its debut thanks to this upcoming Good Smile Company release.

Black Frost used to be nice and charming until it remembers it’s actually demon. Which means this Nendoroid comes in a darkened form and comes with different arm and leg pieces for various poses along with a miniature Jack Frost to hold. While it is definitely adorable, it’s still very evil.

This Nendoroid figure is open for pre-order from October 23 to December 17. However, it is not available to own until April. Check out some close-up shots of Black Frost below.