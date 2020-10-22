UPPERS Aims to Bring 3D Brawlers Back to Life

From the minds of Senran Kagura comes UPPERS – a new 3D brawler. The Senran Kagura series has become something of a multimedia darling, resulting in Marvelous achieving success in not only gaming – but the anime world as well. Now, they’re back with UPPERS – a 3D brawler with some extra SK-related content and a zany sense of humor.

The game’s anime-inspired design fits in naturally with the crazy action, and anyone wanting a new 3D brawler hasn’t had much to choose from since the days of the PS2 and original Xbox – when games like Spikeout Battlestreet and Breakdown tried to bring them back to a more modern audience.

UPPERS is available now via Steam and has a 15% early bird discount on both the base game and the deluxe edition. This discount takes the base game to $25.49, while the digital deluxe version nets you an art book and OST for $8 more.