Apex Legends Heads to Steam Next Month, Switch Next Year

Back in June, Respawn revealed as part of EA Play Live that their highly popular free-to-play battle royale would be making its way onto Steam and Switch later this year.

As the year starts to wind down, we now know more specific release windows for both of these platforms, with Apex Legends arriving on Switch on November 4, and featuring cross-progression carrying over from Origin as well as Portal and Half-Life inspired charms for players who log into the game during Season 7. Meanwhile, the Switch version has been delayed to next year, but the team reiterated their commitment to cross-play support and full feature parity with the other versions.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.