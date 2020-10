The second to last hat Pikachu is here, bringing players the familiar Alolan cap that Ash wore on his laid back adventure through the region. In order to claim this new Pikachu players need only go to Mystery Gift in either Sword or Shield and enter the code ULTRAP1KA and it’ll be added to either the team or box. This event Pikachu like the others will only be available until November 30, so be sure to pick it up for a complete collection of all of Ash’s hats.