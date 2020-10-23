Pokemon Unveils Christmas Wonderland Merch Line

Every year Pokemon gets a brand new merch line that ties into various holidays. Since we’re two months away from Christmas, the fantastical winter lineup has been revealed for Japan. While there’s no word on the release in the west yet, we’ll likely be seeing a similar lineup very soon. The Japanese line has a variety of goods such as new Galar holiday plushies, a Pikachu themed tree, ornaments and even a brand new winter sweatshirt. In Japan many of these are exclusive to Amazon but will be available to preorder starting November 4.

Those interested can take a closer look at all the merch available here and get a sneak peak below: