The Crown Tundra Expansion Available for Pokémon Sword and Shield

A few months back, Isle of Armor released for Pokémon Sword and Shield as the first ever expansion for a Pokémon title. It was cool to check out but overall did very little to add to the experience. Now, trainers can download the second expansion, The Crown Tundra, to become a bit more adventurous.

Exploring a new, icy environment is exciting and here we get to catch and battle some Pokémon from previous generations which expands the Pokédex even further than the regular version of Sword and Shield. Players can participate in Dynamax battles and traverse Pokémon Dens together. The Crown Tundra is where many legendary Pokémon can be found both new, old and in updated Galarian forms.

There is definitely much to explore, so pack your sweaters and your Fire-types and prepare for a brand new journey! Have a look at some screenshots below for a sneak peek then download from the Nintendo eShop.