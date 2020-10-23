Transformers Battlegrounds Launches on Consoles, PC

The Transformers franchise has been a part of pop culture since the 1980s and has had a strong library of games over the past decade. After Transformers Devastation delivered some action-packed thrills a few years ago, it returns with something a bit different in Transformers Battlegrounds. This tactical RPG is akin to X-COM or more notably for Switch owners, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Bttle. You can play as many fan favorites from the series, including Optimus Prime and Starscream.

You’ll battle in classic locations throughout the franchise’s history, like Cybertron and Central City and enjoy either the campaign for longer play sessions or local multiplayer with a more arcade-style approach to the action. This is the first time the Transformers series has been featured in a tactical RPG before, and it looks like a fun match for the license. You can enjoy Transformers Battlegrounds now on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.