Check Out the Atelier Ryza 2 Tokyo Game Show Stream with Official English Subtitles

During Tokyo Game Show, Atelier Ryza did receive a proper showcase during the event. The unfortunate thing, however, is it didn’t receive a live translation or subtitles. Fortunately now players can finally enjoy and get the information from the event complete with an English translation for everyone who couldn’t understand Japanese. Enjoy 50 minutes of new information, tidbits and of course proper gameplay of everything new being showcased.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy launches in the west on January 26 2021. Check out the TGS showcase with english subtitles below: