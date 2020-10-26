PUBG to Run on Next-Gen Consoles at Launch

PUBG Corporation today confirmed that PUBG will run on next-gen consoles at their respective launches.

The game that kicked off the battle royale craze is ready for next-gen via backwards compatibility. PlayerUnknown’s Battleground will use the current-generation builds on next-gen, but also offer some boosted goodies to improve the experience. No matter the version, players get improved performance, faster loading, and stable frame rates.

The game is playable on both Xbox Series consoles on November 10, but the experience will be very different whether you get an X or S. The Series X leverages the Xbox One X build to get to 60fps through the Framerate Priority option. Series S, meanwhile, remains stuck at 30fps. The developers are working on a solution to raise the frame rate cap.

Over on PS5, that leverages the PS4 Pro build to get to 60fps through the Framerate Priority option. Players can start playing November 12 when the console launches.

PUBG is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. No word yet if true next-gen versions are in development.