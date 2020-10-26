Ubisoft Confirms Multiple Titles Will run at 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X

Ubisoft today confirmed that multiple upcoming titles will run at 4K/60 frames-per-second on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Next-gen is nearly here, and players are going to experience the benefits of the new consoles right away. This will be heavily evident in upcoming Ubisoft games. Ubisoft’s commitment to next-gen isn’t just about free upgrades for current-gen owners, but also vastly improved experiences when playing on a next-gen console.

Taking to their blog, Ubisoft released a handy guide for all their upcoming titles. Nearly every single one of them supports 4K/60fps on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. These titles include:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Far Cry 6

Riders Republic

Rainbow Six Siege (up to 120fps)

For Honor

No word yet on how the games will run on Xbox Series S. However, players should expect some compromises due to the weaker hardware. There is no difference between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

All games launch between launch and early 2021.