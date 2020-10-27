A New Legend, Map Await in Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension

On November 4, Apex Legends seventh season will bring the game its next influx of content. With Season 7 – Ascension, Apex players will have both a new map and a new legend to explore it with. This new legend, Horizon, has a very personal reason for fighting in the arena: she has someone very important to return home to. Get a look at her backstory below.

As Horizon and the other resident legends, players will have the chance to battle it out in Apex Legends’ third map: Olympus. This city in the clouds is likely to present fans with more than a few unique environmental boons and banes. One such boon is the “Trident:” a rapid transit vehicle capable of moving a whole squad. The Apex Legends team is also introducing Clubs in this update along with the usual battle pass and newly-refreshed rankings.

Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension launches for all platforms on November 4.