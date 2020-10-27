Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Hits PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Cobra Kai has been a huge hit since day one – but its popularity has skyrocketed with its release on Netflix. In August, we got a ton of information on the video game based on the series – and now its available on all major consoles. The game was crafted with series creators to make sure that it’s true to the franchise, and features an original story with the show’s cast – including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as Daniel’s students and Miyagi-Do Karate battle their Cobra Kai rivals headed up by Johnny Lawrence.

The game features a campaign that allows you to see the story unfold from both sides – enabling you to earn the true ending by completing each side of the tale. You’ll be able to switch between eight characters from each dogo, with their own moves and combos – enabling the game to feel fresher than other brawlers on the market. You can also use skill trees to improve your skills and tackle all 28 missions in the story. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is available digitally on the Xbox One, Switch, and PlayStation 4.