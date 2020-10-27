Godzilla Stomps His Way Into Fall Guys Next Week

Everyone’s favorite iconic Kaiju has his birthday coming up in just a week, and on that very day players will be able to get their own Godzilla costume in Fall Guys! The adorable costume turns the deadly lizard into a cute costume with a car clutched in his claw on his way to win a crown and destroy a city on the way. Like other rare costumes it’ll likely be a total of 10 crowns to get the full outfit, so be sure to start collecting now in order to prepare for when the Godzilla costume launches on November 3!

Check out the reveal for the Godzilla costume in Fall Guys below: