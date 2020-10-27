While EA has stated those that purchase Madden NFL 21 on current generation console will receive a free upgrade to the next generation version, no date was given. Many have assumed it would launch with the new systems, but EA was mum on that. Today, EA announced that Madden NFL 21 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 4. With new Haptic Feedback, an immersive on-field experience, more fluid player movement and stat replication, there looks to be quite the upgrade for the game. EA has also announced that all previous Franchise and Face of the Franchise saves that were saved via the cloud can be transferred over. Offline saves, however, cannot be transferred. EA says more announcements will come over the next few weeks.