Stasis, Cosmodrome, Season of the Hunt, More Revealed in Latest Destiny 2: Beyond Light Video

Bungie today dropped a new vidoc revealing even more details about Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Destiny 2’s third expansion is nearly upon us. Beyond Light takes players to Europa where they’ll learn to wield the Darkness, face off against Eramis, and discover long lost secrets. This we’ve already known, but the vidoc goes into greater detail about Stasis, how Bungie came up with the concept, and how it was ultimately developed. There’s also new looks at some of the locations on Europa, including the Clovis Bray facility.

More importantly, the vidoc gives us glimpses of what comes next. We get out first good look at the Cosmodrome, a returning location from the original Destiny. There’s also Season of the Hunt, which launches alongside Beyond Light and continues the story post-expansion.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 8.