Ubisoft, Netflix Team up for Assassin’s Creed TV Universe, Live-Action Show Announced

Ubisoft and Netflix today announced a new partnership for an Assassin’s Creed TV universe.

The deal gives Netflix the rights to develop live-action, animated, and animated series based on the hit gaming franchise. Up first is a live-action series that’ll be Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, VP, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.” “For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

The deal with Netflix represents Ubisoft’s latest attempts to build out its transmedia operations. The Assassin’s Creed franchise has already been adapted into books, CG animated films, and comics. In 2016, a live action adaptation starring Michael Fassbender released, but was hampered with negative reviews and ultimately underperformed at the box office.

Considering how successful Netflix has been with their Castlevania and The Witcher adaptations, it’s not too surprising Ubisoft ultimately partnered with them. Netflix is also working on a Resident Evil adaptation.

While we wait for this new live-action series, Ubisoft is about to release their next entry in the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches November 10 on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It launches alongside the PS5 on November 12.

Thanks, Deadline!