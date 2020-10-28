HyperX Releases Ultra Lightweight Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

HyperX and Kingston Technologies have officially announced a new ultra lightweight gaming mouse. The mouse is part of the Pulsefire-line of HyperX mice. The Pulsefire Haste weighs in at just 59 grams as it utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design. This will allow for quicker movements and increased ventilation. The Haste will also include TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches that allow for up to 60 million clicks. Players can also expect six programmable buttons on top of onboard memory that can all be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY software.

The four preset DPI settings for the mouse will be 400, 800, 1600 and 3200. The Haste uses the Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and a maximum DPI settings of 16,000. To make the movement and accuracy more precise, the Haste is built with low friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for guiding. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste will retail for $49.99 via the HyperX Online Store. It is available now.

“HyperX continues to meet the ever-changing needs of gamers at all levels, including those looking for a lightweight, multi-platform compatible mouse designed for top gaming performance,” said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX. “Pulsefire Haste combines HyperX’s high-quality design and comfort in an ultra-lightweight solution for quicker in-game movements and improved accuracy when using the included griptape ,helping players effortlessly mirror their movements in-world.”