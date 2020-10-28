Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Receives Demo, New Trailer

The prequel to Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity, launches in under a month and with that has come a brand new trailed in addition to a demo. This demo contains the beginning of the game with saved progress that can be carried over to a full copy. Players can experience playing as Link, Impa and Zelda and try out a variety of new mechanics to see if this title is for them. There’s two full stages in addition to some extra challenges players can take on. In addition to this there was a brand new trailer which shows off a variety of new things for players to look forward to.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches on November 20. Check out the latest trailer below: