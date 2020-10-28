MXGP 2020 Gets Delayed

Milestone has announced the upcoming off-road racer MXGP 2020 will receive a slight delay. The game was originally slated to launch on December 10 for current generation consoles and PC. This date has been pushed back to December 16. The next generation version, however, was due on the same day but will be getting pushed out further. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version of MXGP 2020 will launch on January 14. “Here in Milestone we are working safely and committed to deliver the next installment in our Motocross franchise in the market, MXGP 2020. However, due to the unique situation we are all facing, there are some changes in the product release plan that will allow us to deliver the best game experience for our community on all platforms.”