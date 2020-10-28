New Nina Aquila: Legal Eagle Game Available for PC Pre-Order

Fans who can’t get enough of the venerable Ace Attorney series of games can scratch that itch soon with the upcoming Nina Aquila: Legal Eagle, Chapter III: Legal Stage. The anime parody series, which features Ace Attorney-style courtroom simulations, expands on the format with top-down adventure game sections and minigames. Chapter III focuses its send-ups on illegal street racing animes like Initial D, with a dramatic, complex legal case surrounding a community of dangerous mountain pass racers after a murder in their midst leads to suspicions and accusations that players must suss out through the course of the game.

Nina Aquila: Legal Eagle, Chapter III: Legal Stage will release at 9 PM GMT, Friday, November 6 for Windows and is available for pre-order now via itch.io. It features the talent of veteran anime voice actor Rachael Messer (Azur Lane, Goblin Slayer, Forgotten Anne). Ethan Fox, the independent developer of the series, lives and works in the UK, and applies his experience as a Kindle novel writer to story-crafting for his games.