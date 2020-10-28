No More Heroes Touches Down On Switch

It was announced today that the cult classics No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are now available on Switch from the Nintendo eShop. Originally released on the Wii in 2008 and 2010 respectively, each with some modern enhancements including HD textures, improved system font, additional language support and more. Each title is available for $19.99 each with a ten percent discount offered through November 14.

No More Heroes introduces to Travis Touchdown who is currently sitting at rank number 11 in the United Assassins Association (UAA). Armed with his trusty beam katana, he must face off against the world’s top ten assassins in the streets of Santa Destroy. Hopping on his motorbike the Schepeltiger, he takes his arensal of pro-wrestling moves he perfected from years of watching wrestlers power bomb each other to the streets as he kills his way to the top.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle takes place three years after Travis achieves his goal of being the number one assassin in the UAA, Travis has let himself go and plummeted down to rank fifty one, clearly a nod to No More Heroes mastermind Suda51. To complicate matters, rival assassin Helter Skelter has sworn revenge on Travis for the death of his brother. Once again Travis picks up his beam katana and teams up with his buddies Shinobi and Henry Cooldown to hack his way back to the top of the UAA rankings and play some retro 8-bit minigames along the way.