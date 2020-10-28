PlayStation 5 Unboxing

Sony’s dominance this generation has been felt around the world, taking advantage of Xbox’s slip ups to be arguably the best platform to play your favorite exclusives. Sony is looking to replicate such a success with the PlayStation 5. With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, Sony was gracious enough to supply us with their latest platform, allowing us to showcase the lengthy device in all its glory.

We put together a quick photo unboxing of Sony’s newest console. In the package, consumers will receive the PlayStation 5 console, the DualSense controller, an Ultra-HD ready HDMI cable, the standard AC cable and a USB-C cable to charge your controller.