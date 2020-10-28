Spirit of the North Makes Its Way to PlayStation 5

Merge Games announced today that their first game on the PlayStation 5 is going to be Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition. It’ll initially release digitally on November 26 via the PlayStation Store, with the physical version releasing on December 4. The publisher also revealed the Spirit of the North Signature Edition, a special collector’s package.

This version of the game includes Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition, a soundtrack CD, two enamel pins, a certificate of ownership and a 36-page artbook. This special edition of the game can be pre-ordered at Signature Edition Games.

Spirit of the North is already available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch.