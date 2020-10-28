Star Wars Episode I: Racer Now Available on Xbox One

Star Wars Episode I: Racer, that long-beloved N64 game, has finally been released by Aspyr for Xbox One, after previous releases on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Fans of the classic game can relive their Podracing glory days with 25 playable characters blazing across 8 worlds.

Similarly to the F-Zero games for the N64, Racer places its entire focus on butter-smooth speed — particularly in these modern iterations, which run at a ceaseless 60 frames per second — and as such is good for a bit of cheap fun, with a difficulty level that never approaches the lofty, punishing heights of Nintendo’s flagship futuristic anti-gravity racer. As with other versions, the Xbox One port stubbornly shows its age, with blurry, low-res textures and simplistic geometry, as well as the distance fog trick that so many games of the era used to obscure pop-in. So, while it won’t be winning any beauty pageants anytime soon, at $14.99, it’s still good for a few hours of nostalgic enjoyment, either in the solo campaign mode, or some good, old-fashioned couch co-op.